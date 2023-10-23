Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.52.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.37. 1,816,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,373. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.