Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 8,530,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,205,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.