Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 166,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,737,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.40. 2,234,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,801. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.