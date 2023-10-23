Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 118 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 113.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 302,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,576. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

