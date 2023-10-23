Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $2,560,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $275,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. 420,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.