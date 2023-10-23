Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $9.23 Million Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust comprises about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FXY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 125,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,338,000.

NYSEARCA FXY remained flat at $61.99 on Monday. 22,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a P/E ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

