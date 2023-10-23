Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9,838.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $133,296,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

