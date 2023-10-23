Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI) Insider Adem Karafili Sells 1,948,529 Shares

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd (ASX:TSI – Get Free Report) insider Adem Karafili sold 1,948,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total value of A$389,705.80 ($246,649.24).

Adem Karafili also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Adem Karafili sold 6,976 shares of Top Shelf International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total value of A$1,283.58 ($812.39).

On Monday, September 25th, Adem Karafili sold 3,402 shares of Top Shelf International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11), for a total value of A$571.54 ($361.73).

On Thursday, September 28th, Adem Karafili sold 68,565 shares of Top Shelf International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total value of A$13,644.44 ($8,635.72).

Top Shelf International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Top Shelf International Company Profile

Top Shelf International Holdings Ltd engages in the production, marketing, and selling of NED Australian Whisky and Grainshaker Hand Made Vodka spirit products in Australia. It also provides canning, bottling, and contract packaging services to third party beverage manufacturers; and produces Australian agave spirit.

