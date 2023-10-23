Insider Buying: Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Purchases 138 Shares of Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose acquired 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$252.80 ($160.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,885.99 ($22,079.74).

Karen Penrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Karen Penrose acquired 130 shares of Cochlear stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$267.74 ($169.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,805.94 ($22,029.08).

Cochlear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

Cochlear Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 17th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.45. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.59%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

