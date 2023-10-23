Insider Buying: WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Acquires 640,000 Shares of Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Arnesen purchased 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,760.00 ($13,772.15).

Mark Arnesen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Mark Arnesen bought 1,000,000 shares of WIA Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00 ($23,417.72).

WIA Gold Price Performance

WIA Gold Company Profile

WIA Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, copper, and base metal properties in Namibia and Cote d'lvoire. It primarily focuses on the exploration of the Cote d'lvoire projects, which comprise the Bouaflé, Mankono, and Issia; and Bocanda projects, which covers an area of 3,038 square kilometers in southern Cote d'lvoire.

