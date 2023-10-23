Insider Buying: WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA) Insider Acquires 640,000 Shares of Stock

WIA Gold Limited (ASX:WIA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Arnesen purchased 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,760.00 ($13,772.15).
Mark Arnesen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 25th, Mark Arnesen bought 1,000,000 shares of WIA Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,000.00 ($23,417.72).
WIA Gold Price Performance
WIA Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WIA Gold
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Is Gen Digital Undervalued?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Value Deepens for Medtech Stocks: Reversal Imminent
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- indie Semiconductor is Driving ADAS Gains Globally
Receive News & Ratings for WIA Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIA Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.