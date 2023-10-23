Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE remained flat at $35.28 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

