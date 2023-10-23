Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,591 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

PAUG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. 103,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

