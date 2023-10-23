Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.18. 774,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,589. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

