Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %

Cummins stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.16.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

