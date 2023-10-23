Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.