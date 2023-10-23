Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 467.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $193,291,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.20. The company had a trading volume of 142,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,949. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

