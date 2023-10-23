Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,372.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $2.5089 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.65) to GBX 4,440 ($54.23) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($46.42) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

