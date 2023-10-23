Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.41. 97,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

