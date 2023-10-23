CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2,203.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

