14,640 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

MA traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.71. The stock had a trading volume of 523,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $300.50 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

