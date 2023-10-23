Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

