MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up 0.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total transaction of $196,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of MSTR traded up $22.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.99. The stock had a trading volume of 435,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.00.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

