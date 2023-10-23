Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $42.31. 4,890,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

