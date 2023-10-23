Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Phillips 66 comprises 1.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $159,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,951,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,964. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

