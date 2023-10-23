Nkcfo LLC Buys 40 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

