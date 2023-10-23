Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after acquiring an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $109.98. 283,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,033. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

