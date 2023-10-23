Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,659,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.90 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

