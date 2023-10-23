Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Invests $214,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $115.82. 177,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

