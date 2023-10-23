Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $434,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $10.85 on Monday, reaching $797.62. The company had a trading volume of 79,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,183. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $827.03 and a 200-day moving average of $782.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $900.96.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

