NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COM. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $29.53. 5,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

