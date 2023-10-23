NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 520,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

