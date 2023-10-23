1776 Wealth LLC Sells 142 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after buying an additional 157,527 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 141,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.89. 159,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,893. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $175.40 and a twelve month high of $268.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

