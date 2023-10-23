1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 408 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

EL traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $139.00. 533,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,789. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $134.39 and a one year high of $283.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.36. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

