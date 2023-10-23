1776 Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.28. 3,143,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,805 shares of company stock worth $8,287,318 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

