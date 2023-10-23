United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.33. The company had a trading volume of 192,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,091. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.10 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

