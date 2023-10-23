O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $19.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $887.19. 129,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,293. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $749.82 and a one year high of $975.72.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

