Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $249.76. The stock had a trading volume of 995,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

