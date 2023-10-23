1776 Wealth LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.94. The company had a trading volume of 567,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.45 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.