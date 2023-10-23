Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Stock Holdings Lowered by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund accounts for 0.7% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE DFP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,166. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
