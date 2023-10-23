First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 10.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 636,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 314,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,548. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.