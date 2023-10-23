GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,177,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

