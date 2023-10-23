GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.87. The stock had a trading volume of 482,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,108. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.