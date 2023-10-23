NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 938 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,801. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.59.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

