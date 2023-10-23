NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,407 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up about 3.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

