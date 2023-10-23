152,491 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,890,000. Dollar General accounts for 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $215,174,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.52. 651,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,735. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

