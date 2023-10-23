Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 568,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

