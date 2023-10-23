Barclays Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $1.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.35. 933,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,428. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.65. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

