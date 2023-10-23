Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) PT Raised to $33.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 384.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 19.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMAM traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 3,894,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,154. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 751,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,941,392.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,465,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,864,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,760,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,040,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 9,616,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Articles

