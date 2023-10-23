NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RZV traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $108.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.