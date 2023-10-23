NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,399. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.27 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

